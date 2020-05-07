$8.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) will post sales of $8.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.42 billion. Chubb posted sales of $8.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year sales of $34.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.48 billion to $36.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.65 billion to $36.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

NYSE CB opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Genpact Limited
Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Genpact Limited
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twitter
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twitter
AeroVironment, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.92 Million
AeroVironment, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.92 Million
$18.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation This Quarter
$18.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation This Quarter
ATN International Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million
ATN International Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report