Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post $34.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.70 million and the lowest is $25.80 million. AtriCure posted sales of $58.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $204.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $213.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $275.91 million, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $288.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. AtriCure has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,933.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in AtriCure by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AtriCure by 55.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

