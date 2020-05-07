Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,030 ($26.70).

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,414.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,869.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.56 million and a PE ratio of 30.39. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

