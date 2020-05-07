Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,030 ($26.70).

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.56 million and a PE ratio of 30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,414.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,869.58.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Genpact Limited
Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Position in Genpact Limited
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twitter
Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Twitter
AeroVironment, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.92 Million
AeroVironment, Inc. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.92 Million
$18.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation This Quarter
$18.17 Million in Sales Expected for Pacific City Financial Corporation This Quarter
ATN International Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million
ATN International Inc Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report