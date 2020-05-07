Rathbone Brothers’ (RAT) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday, April 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,240 ($29.47) to GBX 2,220 ($29.20) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,030 ($26.70).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

RAT stock opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.56 million and a PE ratio of 30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,414.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,869.58.

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 132.80 ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 129.60 ($1.70) by GBX 3.20 ($0.04).

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.