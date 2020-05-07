Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,553 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,646,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after buying an additional 195,353 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 165,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 160,451 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 197,375 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,342,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

