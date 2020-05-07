Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

