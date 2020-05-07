Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $406,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 265,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 35,340 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Newell Brands stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

