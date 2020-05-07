United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 456.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $110.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.