Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 278.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ball were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $5,849,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $190,949,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Ball by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after buying an additional 754,628 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,261,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after acquiring an additional 524,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

