Synovus Financial Corp Invests $60,000 in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,200,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $30.53.

