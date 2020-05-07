Synovus Financial Corp Buys 430 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

