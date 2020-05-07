Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $10,798,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

MRCY stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $529,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.