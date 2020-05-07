Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cato were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cato by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cato by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,609 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Cato by 38.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 385,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cato by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cato by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 271,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

CATO stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cato Corp has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

