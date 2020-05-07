Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOP opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $287.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

