Synovus Financial Corp Has $62,000 Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 834.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.73 on Thursday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $396,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.