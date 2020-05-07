Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 4,600 Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMMU stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 3.38.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of Immunomedics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Immunomedics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

