Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.11% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTHI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

