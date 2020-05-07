Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 1,187.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHG. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

