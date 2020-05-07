UBS Group AG Sells 17,128 Shares of Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ:CELC) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.73. Celcuity Inc has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

