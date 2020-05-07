Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1,157.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 2.52.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

