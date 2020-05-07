Synovus Financial Corp Has $65,000 Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 493.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,709,000 after purchasing an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 10,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.51. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.70 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,184,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,025 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

