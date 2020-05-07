Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 677.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $61.29 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.