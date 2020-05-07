Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 117,747 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 45,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $105,752.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,041 shares in the company, valued at $295,311.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $476,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,910,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $1,355,851 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

