Synovus Financial Corp Takes $67,000 Position in Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 88,971 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,015,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arlo Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $5.13.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.02 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

