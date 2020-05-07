Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,075 ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $32.95 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

