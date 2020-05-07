Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZG opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $122.12.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

