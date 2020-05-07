Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZG opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $122.12.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

