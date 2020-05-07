Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st.

