Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 339,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,512 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000.

Shares of NYSE TPZ opened at $8.69 on Thursday. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.26%.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

