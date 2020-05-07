UBS Group AG Has $83,000 Position in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 238.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $2,669,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRPL. BidaskClub raised Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $550.20 million, a PE ratio of -33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Purple Innovation Inc has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $15.96.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. Purple Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

