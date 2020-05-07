Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 504 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. CNB Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.20. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

