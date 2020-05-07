Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 268.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTEU opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

