Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 482.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

XLNX opened at $85.24 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

