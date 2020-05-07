Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 28,469 WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,467,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,803 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,588,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,497,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

NYSE WPX opened at $5.65 on Thursday. WPX Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.67.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at $177,959.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

