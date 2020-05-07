Synovus Financial Corp Takes $68,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,604,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 144,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 638,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

