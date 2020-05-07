Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 260 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 886 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Trex by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TREX opened at $111.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $114.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Trex had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Trex from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.18.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.