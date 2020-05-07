Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 149.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $221.09 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $173.26 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

