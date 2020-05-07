Synovus Financial Corp Has $67,000 Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,678 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after buying an additional 2,274,377 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after buying an additional 2,247,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after buying an additional 1,445,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $797,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,257.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.72. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

