Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tenneco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $259.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. Tenneco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.