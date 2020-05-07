Synovus Financial Corp Invests $73,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,779,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $31.91 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.