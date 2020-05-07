Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $7,895,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Masimo by 3,473.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 36.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 31.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $240.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $128.36 and a 12 month high of $243.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average is $168.54.
In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $2,270,260.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,161,455.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total value of $22,371,627.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,709 shares in the company, valued at $54,331,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,499 shares of company stock worth $82,161,311 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.43.
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
