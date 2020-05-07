Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $7,895,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Masimo by 3,473.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 36.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 31.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $240.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $128.36 and a 12 month high of $243.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.40 and its 200 day moving average is $168.54.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $2,270,260.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,161,455.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total value of $22,371,627.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,709 shares in the company, valued at $54,331,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,499 shares of company stock worth $82,161,311 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.43.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.