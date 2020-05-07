Synovus Financial Corp Takes $74,000 Position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDEU. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $1,212,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 782,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 129,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 112,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

