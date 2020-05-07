Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $75,000 Investment in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,614 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,770 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,883,000 after purchasing an additional 799,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at $125,466,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Shares of YNDX opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). The company had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

