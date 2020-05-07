Synovus Financial Corp Buys Shares of 939 Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 939 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $107.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

