WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

Shares of WEC opened at $84.94 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

