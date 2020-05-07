Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 13,191 Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000.

Shares of NYSE:GUT opened at $6.75 on Thursday. Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $27,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

