Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 69.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,429,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,274,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,205,000 after purchasing an additional 931,805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $48,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $24,123,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 310,288 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,297,374.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 700 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $41,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,609 shares of company stock worth $11,112,513. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $237.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.