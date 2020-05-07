Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

VCR opened at $172.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.60. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $205.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

