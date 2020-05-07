Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $823,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBF opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $21.85.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

