Synovus Financial Corp Takes $79,000 Position in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Posted by on May 7th, 2020

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of PAVmed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVM stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.01. PAVmed Inc has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08).

A number of analysts recently commented on PAVM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, April 17th.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Latest News

