Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 21.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 213,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 145,013 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

SLP stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.82 million, a PE ratio of 77.02 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLP. ValuEngine cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $880,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,898,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,735,944.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

